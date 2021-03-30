Who is the Top Investor In Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)?

1,000 institutions hold shares in Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), with 718.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 90.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.70M, and float is at 168.07M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 90.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.37 million shares valued at $3.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the MSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.0 million shares valued at $2.72 billion to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.29 million shares representing 4.31% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 6.54 million with a market value of $1.11 billion.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is 11.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.56 and a high of $189.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSI stock was last observed hovering at around $189.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $207.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.56% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.06% higher than the price target low of $189.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.88, the stock is 4.33% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 16.74% off its SMA200. MSI registered 39.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $181.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $170.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $31.00B and $7.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.63 and Fwd P/E is 19.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.87% and -0.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorola Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN GREGORY Q, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that BROWN GREGORY Q sold 56,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $181.18 per share for a total of $10.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64725.0 shares.

Motorola Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that BROWN GREGORY Q (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 79,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $182.02 per share for $14.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45576.0 shares of the MSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, BROWN GREGORY Q (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 79,226 shares at an average price of $183.74 for $14.56 million. The insider now directly holds 45,576 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 117.53% up over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is 152.23% higher over the same period. BlackBerry Limited (BB) is 141.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.06% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.