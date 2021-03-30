Who is the Top Investor In Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)?

110 institutions hold shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), with institutional investors hold 0.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.06B, and float is at 2.95B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 0.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 6.33 million shares valued at $33.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the NMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 3.8 million shares valued at $20.26 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 3.71 million shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $19.8 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $18.45 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is 6.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $6.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.46% off the consensus price target high of $7.94 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -5.77% lower than the price target low of $5.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -9.42% and -4.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -14.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. NMR registered 29.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a -3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.81%, and is -12.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has around 26629 employees, a market worth around $18.11B and $16.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.89% and -15.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 40.80% up over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 25.93% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 84.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.4% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.