Who is the Top Investor In NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)?

788 institutions hold shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), with 5.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 100.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 576.37M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 99.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.11 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the NLOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 62.7 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 48.37 million shares representing 8.31% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 34.56 million with a market value of $718.21 million.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is 4.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.98 and a high of $24.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLOK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.72, the stock is 3.62% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.10% off its SMA200. NLOK registered 14.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.59.

The stock witnessed a 11.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $12.31B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.80% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $659.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 607.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DERSE NATALIE MARIE, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that DERSE NATALIE MARIE sold 1,286 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $21.48 per share for a total of $27623.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

NortonLifeLock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Brown Matthew Charles (CAO) sold a total of 531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $22.94 per share for $12181.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the NLOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Brown Matthew Charles (CAO) disposed off 31,598 shares at an average price of $22.63 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 83,077 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK).