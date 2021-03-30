Why should you keep an eye on Morgan Stanley (MS)?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 13.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.16 and a high of $86.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $79.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.12% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -16.24% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $77.88, the stock is -4.69% and 1.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.85 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 29.81% off its SMA200. MS registered 128.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.57.

The stock witnessed a 1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.38%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $146.72B and $52.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09 and Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.94% and -10.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $13.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.30% in year-over-year returns.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

1,579 institutions hold shares in Morgan Stanley (MS), with 384.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.20% while institutional investors hold 74.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 58.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. with over 377.09 million shares valued at $25.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.81% of the MS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 120.62 million shares valued at $8.27 billion to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 115.57 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $7.92 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 109.54 million with a market value of $7.51 billion.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hotsuki Keishi ,the company’sChief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Hotsuki Keishi sold 22,746 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $76.25 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ROONEY ROBERT P (Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience) sold a total of 15,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $74.36 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, PRUZAN JONATHAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 18,880 shares at an average price of $74.53 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 253,484 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 40.80% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is 77.36% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 84.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 24.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.