Why Square Inc. (SQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $283.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $213.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.42% off its average median price target of $271.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.48% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -33.66% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $207.18, the stock is -9.43% and -12.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.64 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 13.45% off its SMA200. SQ registered 288.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $241.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $207.15.

The stock witnessed a -9.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.24%, and is -8.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 5477 employees, a market worth around $91.93B and $9.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 719.37 and Fwd P/E is 110.09. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 389.44% and -26.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $3.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 138.20% in year-over-year returns.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,332 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 78.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 452.94M, and float is at 378.52M with Short Float at 8.77%. Institutions hold 77.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 28.24 million shares valued at $6.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.13 million shares valued at $5.25 billion to account for 6.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.94 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $4.56 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 15.28 million with a market value of $3.33 billion.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 358 insider transactions have happened at Square Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 288 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorsey Jack ,the company’sPresident, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that Dorsey Jack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $224.29 per share for a total of $22.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that McKelvey James Morgan Jr. (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $247.70 per share for $49.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2683.0 shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Dorsey Jack (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $242.07 for $24.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 45.22% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 97.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.13% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 32.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.