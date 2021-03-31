A peek at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Who has invested in It?

1,108 institutions hold shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.69% while institutional investors hold 75.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.73M, and float is at 186.39M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 74.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.75 million shares valued at $3.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the CRWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.18 million shares valued at $2.37 billion to account for 5.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.33 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $1.76 billion, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $1.6 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.53 and a high of $251.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $173.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.58% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 14.5% higher than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.28, the stock is -9.55% and -17.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 12.03% off its SMA200. CRWD registered 203.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $178.50.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.53%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 3394 employees, a market worth around $39.57B and $874.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 293.60. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.44% and -30.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $291.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.90% year-over-year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 421 insider transactions have happened at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 332 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henry Shawn. SEC filings show that Henry Shawn sold 9,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $195.74 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Black Colin (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 1,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $195.74 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Black Colin (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 26,710 shares at an average price of $191.90 for $5.13 million. The insider now directly holds 176,349 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).