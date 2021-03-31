A peek at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL): Who has invested in It?

11 institutions hold shares in Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), with 3.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.82% while institutional investors hold 10.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.59M, and float is at 9.34M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 7.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.49 million shares valued at $0.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.21% of the GRIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.91% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 56015.0 with a market value of $98026.0.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is 26.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -4.21% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -8.64% at the moment leaves the stock 2.54% off its SMA200. GRIL registered 16.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0094.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.69%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $25.51M and $4.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.47% and -42.19% from its 52-week high.

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times.