Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) up 31.73% since start of the year

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) is 31.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is -10.46% and -22.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 0.65% off its SMA200. ALRN registered 268.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6649 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4560.

The stock witnessed a -17.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.42%, and is -16.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 356.67% and -44.53% from its 52-week high.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN), with 5.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.80% while institutional investors hold 32.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.04M, and float is at 36.53M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 30.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Satter Management Company, LP with over 7.61 million shares valued at $7.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.44% of the ALRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.63 million shares valued at $0.66 million to account for 0.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.44 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Satter Muneer A. SEC filings show that Satter Muneer A bought 9,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $9.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.61 million shares.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Ambros Reinhard J. (Director) bought a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $1.22 per share for $7076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5800.0 shares of the ALRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Satter Muneer A (Director) acquired 3,700,000 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $4.07 million. The insider now directly holds 7,609,449 shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN).

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 55.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.52% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.