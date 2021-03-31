Analysts suggest Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) could spike 86.33% in a year

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) is 9.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $17.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.33% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is -1.89% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 16.32% at the moment leaves the stock 4.64% off its SMA200. MNPR registered -7.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.11.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.83% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.54% and -60.61% from its 52-week high.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), with 8.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.01% while institutional investors hold 2.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.12M, and float is at 3.03M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 0.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 58793.0 shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the MNPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5391.0 shares valued at $32992.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3200.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $19584.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1404.0 with a market value of $8592.0.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tactic Pharma LLC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Tactic Pharma LLC sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $14.64 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.