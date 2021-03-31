CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

898 institutions hold shares in CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 98.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 335.40M, and float is at 333.10M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 97.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.62 million shares valued at $3.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the CBRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.3 million shares valued at $1.78 billion to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 14.66 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $919.71 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 14.17 million with a market value of $888.69 million.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is 26.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.03 and a high of $82.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $77.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.09% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.15% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.12, the stock is 2.27% and 9.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 40.17% off its SMA200. CBRE registered 92.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.58.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.65%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $25.66B and $23.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.62 and Fwd P/E is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.54% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $5.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULENTIC ROBERT E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SULENTIC ROBERT E sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $79.33 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Durburg John E (Global CEO, GWS) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $78.53 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Dhandapani Chandra (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 7,773 shares at an average price of $77.59 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 76,811 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading 66.73% up over the past 12 months and Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) that is 106.69% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 68.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.24% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.