Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is -9.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $70.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $42.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.15%.

Currently trading at $45.72, the stock is -8.82% and -19.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 7.40% at the moment leaves the stock 39.52% off its SMA200. CELH registered 1012.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.54.

The stock witnessed a -30.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.17%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 10.49% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $130.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 397.57 and Fwd P/E is 182.88. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1112.73% and -35.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $38.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), with 54.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.48% while institutional investors hold 155.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.23M, and float is at 28.10M with Short Float at 11.04%. Institutions hold 39.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arcus Capital Partners, LLC with over 9.3 million shares valued at $467.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.25% of the CELH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.34 million shares valued at $117.51 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.44 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $72.64 million, while Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 2.09% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $60.06 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DESANTIS CARL ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that DESANTIS CARL sold 159,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $30.71 per share for a total of $4.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.21 million shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Milmoe William H. (Director) sold a total of 159,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $30.71 per share for $4.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.28 million shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Milmoe William H. (Director) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $31.89 for $9.57 million. The insider now directly holds 22,438,108 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is 40.14% higher over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 42.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.