Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Volatility At 7.24%, Should You Add A Position?

143 institutions hold shares in Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), with 3.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.13% while institutional investors hold 81.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.97M, and float is at 88.13M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 78.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.46 million shares valued at $89.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.67% of the CRSR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.3 million shares valued at $47.11 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.2 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $43.46 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $24.6 million.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) is -8.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $51.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRSR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.53% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.11% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.26, the stock is 0.83% and -10.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 0.78% off its SMA200. CRSR registered a gain of 80.08% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.00.

The stock witnessed a -9.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.63%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has around 2411 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.40 and Fwd P/E is 18.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.05% and -35.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corsair Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $449.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corsair Group (Cayman), LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Corsair Group (Cayman), LP sold 8,260,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $289.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61.9 million shares.

Corsair Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Bagaria Anup (Director) sold a total of 8,260,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $35.00 per share for $289.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61.9 million shares of the CRSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Paul Andrew J. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $8.75 million. The insider now directly holds 3,057,807 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR).