Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 45.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $66.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.92% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.76% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.15, the stock is -14.91% and -21.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -7.30% at the moment leaves the stock 69.60% off its SMA200. DNMR registered a gain of 234.97% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.85.

The stock witnessed a -15.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.54%, and is -22.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 620.91. Distance from 52-week low is 255.73% and -48.49% from its 52-week high.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01., but quarterly earnings will post 118.70% year-over-year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.56% while institutional investors hold 31.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.32M, and float is at 50.37M with Short Float at 12.29%. Institutions hold 21.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atalaya Capital Management, LP with over 2.38 million shares valued at $55.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.80% of the DNMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jefferies Group Inc with 2.25 million shares valued at $52.9 million to account for 2.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Corsair Capital Management, L.P. which holds 2.18 million shares representing 2.57% and valued at over $51.34 million, while Greenlight Capital, Inc. holds 2.03% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $40.57 million.