First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

457 institutions hold shares in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 99.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.93M, and float is at 127.62M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 97.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.87 million shares valued at $752.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.84% of the FR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.68 million shares valued at $660.64 million to account for 12.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 6.28 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $264.53 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 5.52 million with a market value of $232.41 million.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is 10.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.90 and a high of $47.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.6% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -13.39% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.49, the stock is 3.79% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 11.22% off its SMA200. FR registered 37.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.24.

The stock witnessed a 8.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.17%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $448.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.45 and Fwd P/E is 49.25. Profit margin for the company is 43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.87% and -2.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $112.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YAP JOHANNSON L, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that YAP JOHANNSON L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $43.34 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that RAU JOHN (Director) sold a total of 43,261 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $42.78 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21081.0 shares of the FR stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 3.67% up over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is 28.81% higher over the same period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 50.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.25% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.