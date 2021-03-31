Fox Corporation (FOXA) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.28% Upside

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is 27.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.81 and a high of $44.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.28% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -48.44% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.11, the stock is -9.81% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 25.71% off its SMA200. FOXA registered 52.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.92.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.35%, and is -11.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $22.89B and $12.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.66 and Fwd P/E is 14.38. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.15% and -17.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $3.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

741 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOXA), with 9.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 108.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 595.00M, and float is at 481.31M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 106.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 44.27 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.24% of the FOXA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 39.06 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 11.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 33.37 million shares representing 9.98% and valued at over $971.84 million, while Independent Franchise Partners, LLP holds 7.61% of the shares totaling 25.43 million with a market value of $740.53 million.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.