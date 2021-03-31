Here are the top Institutional holders of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares

232 institutions hold shares in Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), with 994.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 101.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.89M, and float is at 29.30M with Short Float at 12.71%. Institutions hold 99.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.16 million shares valued at $238.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the FOUR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Durable Capital Partners LP with 2.94 million shares valued at $221.78 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 1.87 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $140.83 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $134.22 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.00 and a high of $99.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $82.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.05% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.56% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.59, the stock is -2.80% and 3.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 38.96% off its SMA200. FOUR registered a gain of 78.96% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.26.

The stock witnessed a 4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.27%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has around 1305 employees, a market worth around $6.38B and $766.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.91. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.97% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $230.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.60% year-over-year.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Searchlight Capital Partners I, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $90.98 per share for a total of $181.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Searchlight Capital Partners I (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $53.84 per share for $495.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Searchlight Capital Partners I (10% Owner) disposed off 1,473,070 shares at an average price of $46.68 for $68.76 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR).