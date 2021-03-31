Here are the top Institutional holders of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares

139 institutions hold shares in Sientra Inc. (SIEN), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.52% while institutional investors hold 66.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.27M, and float is at 56.37M with Short Float at 6.35%. Institutions hold 63.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.26 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the SIEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 2.73 million shares valued at $10.62 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.62 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $10.18 million, while Abingworth, LLP holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $9.3 million.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is 78.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.93, the stock is -4.62% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 44.85% off its SMA200. SIEN registered 239.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.20.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.02%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $392.52M and $71.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 352.94% and -22.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.60%).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $18.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sientra Inc. (SIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER VALERIE J, the company’s VP, Controller and Interim CFO. SEC filings show that MILLER VALERIE J sold 1,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $7.49 per share for a total of $11849.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65408.0 shares.

Sientra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Little Paul Sean (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $4.91 per share for $20256.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Bennett Oliver Christian (GC & Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 4,399 shares at an average price of $4.49 for $19752.0. The insider now directly holds 70,005 shares of Sientra Inc. (SIEN).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) that is trading 83.35% up over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is 62.09% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 64.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.11% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.