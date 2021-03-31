Here are the top Institutional holders of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares

193 institutions hold shares in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.68% while institutional investors hold 108.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.89M, and float is at 41.02M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 97.14% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.72 million shares valued at $59.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.92% of the STRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC with 2.37 million shares valued at $51.47 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.23 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $48.35 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $45.99 million.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) is -3.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.06 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.14% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.86% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.04, the stock is -7.12% and -11.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 32.21% off its SMA200. STRO registered 105.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.07.

The stock witnessed a -8.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.97%, and is -8.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $982.99M and $42.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.02% and -25.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $6.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallam Trevor, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Hallam Trevor sold 2,393 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $25.71 per share for a total of $61528.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56117.0 shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Hallam Trevor (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $22.37 per share for $53530.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36712.0 shares of the STRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Hallam Trevor (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,393 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $40713.0. The insider now directly holds 36,712 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO).