Here are the top Institutional holders of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) shares

172 institutions hold shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), with institutional investors hold 76.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.71M, and float is at 86.18M with Short Float at 10.34%. Institutions hold 76.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 5.8 million shares valued at $85.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.63% of the TRIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.74 million shares valued at $84.38 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 5.29 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $77.82 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $70.34 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is -30.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.23, the stock is -4.21% and -15.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -14.81% off its SMA200. TRIL registered 160.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.57.

The stock witnessed a -12.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.76%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $0.15M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 193.12% and -51.19% from its 52-week high.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uger Robert, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Uger Robert sold 2,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $11.97 per share for a total of $34916.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Petrova Penka (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 5,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $11.08 per share for $58857.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TRIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Uger Robert (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 3,646 shares at an average price of $10.11 for $36861.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL).