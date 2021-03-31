Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

176 institutions hold shares in Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 81.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.00M, and float is at 88.91M with Short Float at 6.45%. Institutions hold 80.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 13.63 million shares valued at $88.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.82% of the ARDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.16 million shares valued at $39.88 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.92 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $38.32 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 5.15 million with a market value of $33.31 million.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 43.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -6.75% and -10.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -1.47% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 7.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.32.

The stock witnessed a -9.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.02%, and is -8.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $602.02M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.30%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $1.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 186.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanks Robert. SEC filings show that Blanks Robert sold 593 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $4081.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Jacobs Jeffrey W (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $6.88 per share for $4832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Rosenbaum David P. (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 193 shares at an average price of $6.88 for $1328.0. The insider now directly holds 29,969 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 12.22% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 9.89% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 50.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.55.