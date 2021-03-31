Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

449 institutions hold shares in Inphi Corporation (IPHI), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 92.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.65M, and float is at 51.62M with Short Float at 6.96%. Institutions hold 91.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.81 million shares valued at $771.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.96% of the IPHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 million shares valued at $754.63 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.82 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $451.77 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $347.9 million.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.59 and a high of $182.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $172.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $185.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.54% off the consensus price target high of $202.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.34% lower than the price target low of $169.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.64, the stock is 8.12% and 4.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 25.77% off its SMA200. IPHI registered 124.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.84.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.68%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) has around 1086 employees, a market worth around $9.07B and $683.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.14. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.31% and -4.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inphi Corporation (IPHI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inphi Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $183.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.90% in year-over-year returns.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Inphi Corporation (IPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torten Ron, the company’s Sr. VP Operations & IT. SEC filings show that Torten Ron sold 966 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $170.30 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71936.0 shares.

Inphi Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Tamer Ford (President & CEO) sold a total of 21,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $147.05 per share for $3.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the IPHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Tamer Ford (President & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $150.17 for $7.51 million. The insider now directly holds 228,063 shares of Inphi Corporation (IPHI).

Inphi Corporation (IPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 67.76% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 82.26% higher over the same period. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is 94.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.98% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.