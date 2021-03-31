Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

646 institutions hold shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), with 3.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.89% while institutional investors hold 94.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.91M, and float is at 75.12M with Short Float at 9.08%. Institutions hold 90.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.74 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the SRPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.22 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.03 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.77% of the shares totaling 5.38 million with a market value of $917.1 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) is -57.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.72 and a high of $181.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $72.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.92% off the consensus price target high of $221.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1.53% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.10, the stock is -11.38% and -16.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -45.49% off its SMA200. SRPT registered -25.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.66.

The stock witnessed a -16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.02%, and is -6.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has around 866 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $540.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.92% and -59.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.20%).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.87 with sales reaching $149.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEHRENS M KATHLEEN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $85.76 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $83.51 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16518.0 shares of the SRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Bratica Joseph (Principal Financial Officer) disposed off 1,115 shares at an average price of $165.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 8,140 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -7.26% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 24.17% higher over the same period. PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is 10.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.26.