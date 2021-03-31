HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

612 institutions hold shares in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), with 901.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 92.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.15M, and float is at 160.33M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 91.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.18 million shares valued at $418.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the HFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TCTC Holdings, LLC with 12.44 million shares valued at $321.63 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.62 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $300.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.01% of the shares totaling 11.38 million with a market value of $294.25 million.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is 39.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.81 and a high of $42.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HFC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.67% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -44.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.05, the stock is -5.69% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 33.28% off its SMA200. HFC registered 38.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.13.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.94%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has around 3891 employees, a market worth around $5.82B and $11.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.46% and -14.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HollyFrontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $2.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MYERS FRANKLIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MYERS FRANKLIN bought 3,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $37.57 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37535.0 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 52.11% up over the past 12 months and PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) that is 84.95% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 35.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.22% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.1.