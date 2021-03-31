Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) up 23.86% since start of the year

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is 23.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $33.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.82% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.19% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.67, the stock is 33.87% and 18.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.39 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 34.11% off its SMA200. HGEN registered 221.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.45.

The stock witnessed a 17.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.90%, and is 51.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.97% over the week and 14.84% over the month.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $0.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.26. Distance from 52-week low is 537.50% and -36.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-193.80%).

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to shrink by -426.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 162,893.59% year-over-year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), with 20.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.88% while institutional investors hold 40.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.73M, and float is at 30.82M with Short Float at 12.83%. Institutions hold 24.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.07 million shares valued at $123.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the HGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.62 million shares valued at $28.27 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Think Investments LP which holds 1.34 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $23.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $13.84 million.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMIS BAY LTD. ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMIS BAY LTD. sold 119,201 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $16.02 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.38 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) sold a total of 32,469 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $16.46 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.5 million shares of the HGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) disposed off 83,568 shares at an average price of $17.24 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 55,632,469 shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).