LMND Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Now

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is -26.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.11 and a high of $188.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMND stock was last observed hovering at around $83.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.25% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.94% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -209.86% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.86, the stock is -7.78% and -29.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 7.48% at the moment leaves the stock 2.09% off its SMA200. LMND registered a gain of 75.34% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.80.

The stock witnessed a -32.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.54%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.26% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has around 567 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $94.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.72% and -52.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9 with sales reaching $22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.40% year-over-year.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Lemonade Inc. (LMND), with 21.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.73% while institutional investors hold 53.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.81M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 16.82%. Institutions hold 34.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.55% of the LMND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.28 million shares valued at $402.08 million to account for 5.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sc Israel Venture V Management, LP which holds 3.04 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $372.54 million, while General Catalyst Group Management, LLC holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $315.79 million.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A total of 182 insider transactions have happened at Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 169 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seidman Becker Caryn ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Seidman Becker Caryn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $106.80 per share for a total of $2.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lemonade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Peters John Sheldon (Chief Insurance Officer) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $106.00 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17037.0 shares of the LMND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Espinel Jorge (CBDO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $127.90 for $6.39 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lemonade Inc. (LMND).