New Big Money Means American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

465 institutions hold shares in American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 103.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.63M, and float is at 136.47M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 102.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.39 million shares valued at $829.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the ACC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.19 million shares valued at $692.51 million to account for 11.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.0 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $385.01 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 5.92 million with a market value of $252.99 million.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.34 and a high of $46.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.04% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.75% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.10, the stock is 0.76% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 11.48% off its SMA200. ACC registered 46.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.56.

The stock witnessed a 3.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) has around 2988 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $870.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.84 and Fwd P/E is 81.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.07% and -6.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Campus Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $219.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bayless William C Jr, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bayless William C Jr sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $35.12 per share for a total of $4.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.