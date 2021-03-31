New Big Money Means DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,264 institutions hold shares in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 77.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.42M, and float is at 183.46M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 76.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.28 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the DOCU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.96 million shares valued at $2.66 billion to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.03 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $2.23 billion, while Lone Pine Capital, LLC holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $901.66 million.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is -11.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.72 and a high of $290.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $197.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $278.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.35% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.22% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $196.94, the stock is -6.00% and -14.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.57% off its SMA200. DOCU registered 123.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $226.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $226.25.

The stock witnessed a -17.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.08%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 3909 employees, a market worth around $36.44B and $1.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 104.64. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.18% and -32.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $436.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alhadeff Loren, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Alhadeff Loren sold 6,652 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $209.81 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85419.0 shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $214.19 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Alhadeff Loren (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $258.85 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 84,696 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).