New Big Money Means Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

234 institutions hold shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), with 15.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 86.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.74M, and float is at 33.64M with Short Float at 8.33%. Institutions hold 86.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stone Point Capital Llc with over 21.39 million shares valued at $930.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.79% of the FOCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with 9.52 million shares valued at $414.29 million to account for 18.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.65 million shares representing 9.08% and valued at over $202.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $126.73 million.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $56.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $41.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.42% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 28.85% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.98, the stock is -7.93% and -14.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 3.76% off its SMA200. FOCS registered 86.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.00.

The stock witnessed a -10.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.81%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.84% and -25.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $385.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 308.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Freya Aggregator L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Freya Aggregator L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $46.20 per share for a total of $14.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 304,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $46.20 per share for $14.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC (Director) disposed off 683,226 shares at an average price of $46.20 for $31.57 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS).