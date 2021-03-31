New Big Money Means The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

257 institutions hold shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), with 5.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 84.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.23M, and float is at 149.43M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 81.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ares Management LLC with over 39.22 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 25.35% of the AZEK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 39.22 million shares valued at $1.51 billion to account for 25.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.53 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $289.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 6.79 million with a market value of $261.02 million.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is 7.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.35 and a high of $48.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $40.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.58% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.16% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.48, the stock is -4.37% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 11.18% off its SMA200. AZEK registered a gain of 19.99% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.76.

The stock witnessed a -7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.94%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 1663 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $945.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.27. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.44% and -14.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $281.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -455.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Jesse G, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Singh Jesse G sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $44.86 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.24 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Ares Corporate Opportunities F (Director) sold a total of 11,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $40.00 per share for $460.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.72 million shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN (Director) disposed off 11,500,000 shares at an average price of $38.80 for $446.2 million. The insider now directly holds 27,720,990 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).