New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 22.36% Change This Year

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is 22.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $4.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 0.58% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 39.75% off its SMA200. NYMT registered 182.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3129 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5108.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.70%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $14.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.70. Distance from 52-week low is 347.03% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $39.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -238.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.20% year-over-year.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 55.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 377.80M, and float is at 374.70M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 55.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 67.27 million shares valued at $248.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.73% of the NYMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.44 million shares valued at $86.48 million to account for 6.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.37 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $45.65 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 7.73 million with a market value of $28.51 million.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 100.91% up over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is 29.12% higher over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is 44.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.