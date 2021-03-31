Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) – The 49.43% Upside Potential Remains

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) is -13.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.21 and a high of $52.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRIX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.64% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is -22.01% and -25.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 4.97% at the moment leaves the stock -13.20% off its SMA200. NRIX registered a gain of -10.15% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.08.

The stock witnessed a -21.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.66%, and is -9.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $17.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.19% and -45.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $7.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 126.50% year-over-year.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.48% while institutional investors hold 78.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.32M, and float is at 19.83M with Short Float at 13.62%. Institutions hold 73.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $178.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the NRIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Column Group LLC with 5.38 million shares valued at $177.0 million to account for 12.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.85 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $93.58 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $80.48 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Gwenn ,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Hansen Gwenn sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $36000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13804.0 shares.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Ring Christine (General Counsel) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $41.27 per share for $82539.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 805.0 shares of the NRIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Beaurang Pierre (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $37.02 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX).