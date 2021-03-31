Positives for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) as stock gains in recent trading

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) is 44.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.07% off the consensus price target high of $18.26 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -213.44% lower than the price target low of $1.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is 22.99% and 30.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 51.43% off its SMA200. CBD registered 63.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.66.

The stock witnessed a 25.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.41%, and is 9.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $9.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 30.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.54% and 0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 439.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD), with institutional investors hold 10.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.00M, and float is at 157.88M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 10.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. with over 8.04 million shares valued at $115.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.00% of the CBD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 4.14 million shares valued at $59.32 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.19 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $17.06 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $15.79 million.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 46.65% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 28.43% higher over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 17.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.45% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.