SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) is 146.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $11.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSNT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -41.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -41.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.05, the stock is 7.00% and 18.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock 105.02% off its SMA200. SSNT registered 277.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.02.

The stock witnessed a 13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.58%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.38% over the week and 11.93% over the month.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $32.15M and $39.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 389.25% and -40.94% from its 52-week high.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.72M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), with 2.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.59% while institutional investors hold 15.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.50M, and float is at 1.58M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 6.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.23 million shares valued at $0.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the SSNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with 33000.0 shares valued at $94380.0 to account for 0.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 26496.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $75778.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 17056.0 with a market value of $48780.0.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTH JEFFREY D ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ROTH JEFFREY D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $5.46 per share for a total of $54579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that ROTH JEFFREY D (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $2.65 per share for $18277.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the SSNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, ROTH JEFFREY D (10% Owner) disposed off 7,762 shares at an average price of $2.65 for $20597.0. The insider now directly holds 491,979 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT).

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT): Who are the competitors?

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) is 125.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.58% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 47930.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.