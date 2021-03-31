Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

174 institutions hold shares in Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.46% while institutional investors hold 86.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.90M, and float is at 30.26M with Short Float at 6.02%. Institutions hold 83.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 26.46 million shares valued at $767.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.20% of the SGRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.69 million shares valued at $107.07 million to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.75 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $50.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $45.58 million.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is 50.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $44.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $42.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.67% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.88% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.63, the stock is 5.47% and 14.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 72.46% off its SMA200. SGRY registered 540.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.75.

The stock witnessed a 5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.77%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 818.53% and -3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $494.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeLuca Teresa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DeLuca Teresa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $27.15 per share for a total of $27150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27811.0 shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that DeLuca Teresa (Director) sold a total of 915 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $27.75 per share for $25391.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28811.0 shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, DeLuca Teresa (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $63000.0. The insider now directly holds 28,811 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is 4.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company's stock has risen 17.03% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.2.