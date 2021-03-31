These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is 33.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is 7.54% and 15.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock 59.83% off its SMA200. DS registered 117.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8294 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1155.

The stock witnessed a 24.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.31%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) has around 3072 employees, a market worth around $269.51M and $220.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.00% and -19.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-203.90%).

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Drive Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $61.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.50% year-over-year.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Drive Shack Inc. (DS), with 9.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.45% while institutional investors hold 31.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.29M, and float is at 81.32M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 28.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.65 million shares valued at $13.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.19% of the DS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC with 4.22 million shares valued at $10.04 million to account for 4.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.39 million shares representing 2.62% and valued at over $5.7 million, while Broad Run Investment Management, LLC holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $3.87 million.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Drive Shack Inc. (DS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCFARLAND STUART A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCFARLAND STUART A bought 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $4918.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96949.0 shares.

Drive Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. (CAO and Treasurer) sold a total of 17,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $1.19 per share for $20468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19065.0 shares of the DS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. (Interim CFO, CAO and Treasurer) disposed off 2,394 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $4668.0. The insider now directly holds 36,265 shares of Drive Shack Inc. (DS).