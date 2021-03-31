Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO) makes 13.34% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is 29.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $23.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VZIO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.91%.

Currently trading at $24.72, the stock is 20.27% and 20.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 13.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.55.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.30% and 7.48% from its 52-week high.

Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO) Analyst Forecasts

Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOUW JULIA S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOUW JULIA S bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

Vizio Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that WONG BEN BUN (President and COO) sold a total of 152,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $19.58 per share for $2.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.52 million shares of the VZIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Russell David Eugene (Director) disposed off 265,014 shares at an average price of $19.58 for $5.19 million. The insider now directly holds 3,807,612 shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO).