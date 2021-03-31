What should you know before buying stock in The AES Corporation (AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is 14.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $26.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.67% off the consensus price target high of $31.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.31% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.88, the stock is 0.53% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 29.69% off its SMA200. AES registered 96.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.01.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.36%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $17.82B and $9.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 488.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.36% and -7.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

The AES Corporation (AES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AES Corporation (AES) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AES Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

815 institutions hold shares in The AES Corporation (AES), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 98.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 665.00M, and float is at 663.17M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 98.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.18 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.45% of the AES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 80.07 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 11.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 44.72 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $1.05 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 43.05 million with a market value of $1.01 billion.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UBBEN JEFFREY W ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $12.22 per share for a total of $6.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.35 million shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $11.67 per share for $5.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.85 million shares of the AES stock.

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 793.16% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 15.31% higher over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is 9.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.71% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.