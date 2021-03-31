Which institution holds the most shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

393 institutions hold shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), with 81.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 98.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.99M, and float is at 148.78M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 98.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.9 million shares valued at $802.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.03% of the AIRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.79 million shares valued at $645.05 million to account for 11.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 11.29 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $433.65 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.96% of the shares totaling 8.89 million with a market value of $341.33 million.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is 14.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.99 and a high of $45.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.43% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.74% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.98, the stock is 1.15% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 8.13% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.67.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.65%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $6.44B and $719.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 517.41. Distance from 52-week low is 22.20% and -4.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $168.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -321.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beldin Paul, the company’s Executive Vice President – CFO. SEC filings show that Beldin Paul sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $44.85 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76038.0 shares.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Kimmel Keith M (President, Property Operations) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $41.88 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27115.0 shares of the AIRC stock.