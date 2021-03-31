Which institution holds the most shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

1,103 institutions hold shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.48% while institutional investors hold 92.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.10M, and float is at 109.18M with Short Float at 9.96%. Institutions hold 88.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.47 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.38% of the SJM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.4 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.31 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $845.27 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $440.67 million.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is 11.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.89 and a high of $131.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $131.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.22% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -38.23% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.55, the stock is 5.11% and 8.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 12.25% off its SMA200. SJM registered 16.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.40.

The stock witnessed a 14.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.50%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $13.88B and $8.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.30 and Fwd P/E is 14.91. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.17% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $1.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penrose Jill R, the company’s Chief People & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Penrose Jill R sold 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $129.87 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2283.0 shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Knudsen Jeannette L (Chief Legal & Compliance Offic) sold a total of 2,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $123.71 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21482.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Tanner Geoff E (Chief Commercial & Marketing) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $122.53 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 12,078 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 35.74% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is 69.37% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 60.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.87% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.47.