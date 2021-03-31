Which Institutions Own Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)?

113 institutions hold shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), with 60.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.67% while institutional investors hold 38.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.32M, and float is at 93.92M with Short Float at 11.77%. Institutions hold 24.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.6 million shares valued at $125.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.46% of the HYLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.17 million shares valued at $35.82 million to account for 1.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Handelsbanken Fonder AB which holds 2.08 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $34.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $26.62 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is -35.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.58, the stock is -20.14% and -32.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -55.01% off its SMA200. HYLN registered 5.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.29.

The stock witnessed a -36.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.49%, and is -15.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -81.96% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $370k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.60% this year

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Card Andrew H JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Card Andrew H JR bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $16.54 per share for a total of $82700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.