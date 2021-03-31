Which Institutions Own Shares In Livent Corporation (LTHM)?

417 institutions hold shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 105.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.20M, and float is at 145.23M with Short Float at 16.30%. Institutions hold 105.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.09 million shares valued at $453.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.43% of the LTHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.29 million shares valued at $288.1 million to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 13.52 million shares representing 9.22% and valued at over $254.63 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 6.9 million with a market value of $130.04 million.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is -10.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $23.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -69.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.91, the stock is -4.68% and -13.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 28.82% off its SMA200. LTHM registered 223.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.88.

The stock witnessed a -12.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.44%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 906 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $288.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.63. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 283.45% and -29.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $81.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graves Paul W, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Graves Paul W sold 3,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $20.59 per share for a total of $76492.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Livent Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Graves Paul W (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $22.09 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the LTHM stock.