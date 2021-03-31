Who are the Institutional Holders in Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)?

78 institutions hold shares in Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), with 8.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.04% while institutional investors hold 41.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.76M, and float is at 32.61M with Short Float at 6.23%. Institutions hold 32.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 2.49 million shares valued at $7.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the LQDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.14 million shares valued at $6.31 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.15 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $3.38 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $2.81 million.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) is -13.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.54, the stock is -6.62% and -14.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -43.95% off its SMA200. LQDA registered -48.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5168.

The stock witnessed a -13.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $113.94M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.55% and -79.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidia Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $980k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 460.80% year-over-year.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eshelman Ventures, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Eshelman Ventures, LLC sold 1,762,162 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $3.12 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.6 million shares.

Liquidia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Eshelman Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 719,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $2.97 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.36 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Eshelman Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $2.95 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 5,082,659 shares of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA).