Who are the Institutional Holders in Trevena Inc. (TRVN)?

86 institutions hold shares in Trevena Inc. (TRVN), with 2.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.53% while institutional investors hold 14.46% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.08 million shares valued at $15.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the TRVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.81 million shares valued at $8.16 million to account for 2.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $5.63 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $2.43 million.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is -15.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 63.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is -9.84% and -18.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. TRVN registered 208.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1967 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4091.

The stock witnessed a -19.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.73%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $298.31M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 293.48% and -50.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.60%).

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $930k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 266.90% year-over-year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 59.59% up over the past 12 months and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) that is 4.74% higher over the same period. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is 26.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.3% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.