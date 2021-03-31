Who is the Top Investor In Anthem Inc. (ANTM)?

1,612 institutions hold shares in Anthem Inc. (ANTM), with 475.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 93.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.50M, and float is at 242.95M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 93.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.41 million shares valued at $7.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the ANTM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.95 million shares valued at $6.09 billion to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 11.97 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $3.84 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 10.73 million with a market value of $3.45 billion.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is 13.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $199.16 and a high of $379.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANTM stock was last observed hovering at around $369.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.28% off its average median price target of $361.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.8% off the consensus price target high of $454.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -13.78% lower than the price target low of $320.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $364.09, the stock is 5.96% and 14.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 23.05% off its SMA200. ANTM registered 57.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $324.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $308.02.

The stock witnessed a 16.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.36%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) has around 83400 employees, a market worth around $88.10B and $121.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.32 and Fwd P/E is 12.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.81% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anthem Inc. (ANTM) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anthem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.42 with sales reaching $32.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Anthem Inc. (ANTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haytaian Peter D, the company’s EVP & President, Commercial. SEC filings show that Haytaian Peter D sold 59,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $349.20 per share for a total of $20.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22544.0 shares.

Anthem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Penczek Ronald W (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $333.94 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3137.0 shares of the ANTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Penczek Ronald W (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 67 shares at an average price of $323.56 for $21679.0. The insider now directly holds 5,205 shares of Anthem Inc. (ANTM).

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 36.78% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is 13.29% higher over the same period. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is 48.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.38% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.