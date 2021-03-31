Why Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 32.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.15 and a high of $187.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $176.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.65% off the consensus price target high of $211.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -46.56% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.87, the stock is 2.55% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 52.35% off its SMA200. EXPE registered 211.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $164.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.25.

The stock witnessed a 9.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.89%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $25.05B and $5.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.18. Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.12% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.41 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -604.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.10% in year-over-year returns.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

943 institutions hold shares in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), with 18.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.59% while institutional investors hold 117.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.45M, and float is at 120.98M with Short Float at 10.48%. Institutions hold 102.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.22 million shares valued at $1.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.28% of the EXPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 12.11 million shares valued at $1.6 billion to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 11.93 million shares representing 8.62% and valued at over $1.58 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 8.91 million with a market value of $1.18 billion.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A ,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $146.52 per share for a total of $97875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7364.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $140.00 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6962.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 122 shares at an average price of $124.81 for $15227.0. The insider now directly holds 6,718 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading 202.91% up over the past 12 months and MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) that is 143.80% higher over the same period. Travelzoo (TZOO) is 344.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.44% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.