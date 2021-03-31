Why should you keep an eye on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.90 and a high of $112.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $109.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.18% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -17.31% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.27, the stock is 2.68% and 4.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 20.00% off its SMA200. SBUX registered 62.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has around 349000 employees, a market worth around $126.81B and $23.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 198.33 and Fwd P/E is 31.87. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.07% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $6.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

2,721 institutions hold shares in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 71.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 71.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.93 million shares valued at $9.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.55% of the SBUX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 79.21 million shares valued at $8.47 billion to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 47.62 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $5.09 billion, while Magellan Asset Management Ltd holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 29.67 million with a market value of $3.17 billion.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CULVER JOHN ,the company’sgroup pres, Int’l & Channel. SEC filings show that CULVER JOHN sold 48,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $106.51 per share for a total of $5.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Starbucks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Lis Angela (evp, chief partner officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $103.22 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28562.0 shares of the SBUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Ramo Joshua Cooper (Director) disposed off 2,925 shares at an average price of $98.28 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 25,200 shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 155.18% up over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is 535.80% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 33.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.18% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.