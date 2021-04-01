3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are 82.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.38% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +83.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 80.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 11.06% and 2.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital recommended the ANY stock as a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 19, 2016. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.60. The forecasts give the Sphere 3D Corp. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.5% or 93.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 55.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,021. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MF Ventures, LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 16,467 shares worth $21435.0 at $1.30 per share on May 06. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 32,021 ANY shares valued at $41970.0 on May 07. The shares were sold at $1.31 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed bullish movement during recent trade, with a gain ‎of 1.26% to $2.41, after opening at $2.11. During the trading ‎session, the company’s minimum price was $2.11, while it touched its highest price for the day at ‎‎$2.62. The company’s market cap reached ‎$212,994,304.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned ‎subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets Midwest ‎U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received ‎shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.‎

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building ‎relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us ‎capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.30 with a market cap of $695.47M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.51 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SFT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -39.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$56.44 million. This represented 121.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $268.55 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.99 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$25.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $312.09 million from $153.45 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$85.85 million, significantly lower than the -$28.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$90.73 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.90% with a share float percentage of 62.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift Technologies Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.52 million shares worth more than $45.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 6.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.33 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.