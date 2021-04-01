A peek at Adient plc (ADNT): Who has invested in It?

409 institutions hold shares in Adient plc (ADNT), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 93.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.00M, and float is at 93.19M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 92.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.19 million shares valued at $354.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the ADNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lyrical Asset Management LP with 5.47 million shares valued at $190.21 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $187.3 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 4.31 million with a market value of $149.76 million.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 27.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.12 and a high of $48.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $44.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.03% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -38.13% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.20, the stock is 7.26% and 16.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 64.33% off its SMA200. ADNT registered 387.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.29.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.16%, and is 19.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $12.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 520.79% and -9.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $3.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 19 times.

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading 539.07% up over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is 123.08% higher over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is 121.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.38% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.