A peek at Avalara Inc. (AVLR): Who has invested in It?

596 institutions hold shares in Avalara Inc. (AVLR), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.88% while institutional investors hold 91.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.80M, and float is at 81.24M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 88.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.42 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the AVLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.41 million shares valued at $1.22 billion to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.27 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $590.45 million.

Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) is -19.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.63 and a high of $185.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVLR stock was last observed hovering at around $125.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.22% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.62% off the consensus price target high of $221.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 31.57% higher than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.43, the stock is -2.87% and -13.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 6.56% at the moment leaves the stock -8.49% off its SMA200. AVLR registered 78.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $154.21.

The stock witnessed a -15.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.62%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) has around 3351 employees, a market worth around $11.52B and $500.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2152.10. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.50% and -28.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalara Inc. (AVLR) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avalara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $143.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.40% in year-over-year returns.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Insider Activity

A total of 225 insider transactions have happened at Avalara Inc. (AVLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 162 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tennenbaum Ross. SEC filings show that Tennenbaum Ross sold 13,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $136.57 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73888.0 shares.

Avalara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that McFarlane Scott M sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $142.77 per share for $4.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the AVLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, PINNEY ALESIA LEE disposed off 4 shares at an average price of $141.30 for $565.0. The insider now directly holds 39,592 shares of Avalara Inc. (AVLR).