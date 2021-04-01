A peek at Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN): Who has invested in It?

204 institutions hold shares in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.22% while institutional investors hold 103.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.36M, and float is at 46.06M with Short Float at 16.82%. Institutions hold 97.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.34 million shares valued at $50.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the FLXN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 4.2 million shares valued at $48.42 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 4.11 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $47.42 million, while Versant Venture Management, LLC holds 7.70% of the shares totaling 3.84 million with a market value of $44.34 million.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) is -22.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $14.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLXN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 40.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -15.25% and -21.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -24.46% off its SMA200. FLXN registered 13.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a -19.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.49%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $468.08M and $85.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.06% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $25.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.40% in year-over-year returns.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layman Melissa, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Layman Melissa sold 4,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $11.80 per share for a total of $53336.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Layman Melissa (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,624 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $12.55 per share for $32931.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88376.0 shares of the FLXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Muzikant Adam (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 4,005 shares at an average price of $11.13 for $44576.0. The insider now directly holds 73,455 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN).

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 25.33% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 17.13% higher over the same period. Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is -65.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.9.